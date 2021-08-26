John L. Oberst III, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 21, 1951, in Daviess County to the late John L. Oberst Jr. and Mariam Gladys Kasey Oberst. John was with Owensboro National Bank for 30 years and then went to South Central Bank, where he worked for 11 years before retiring as vice president of commercial lending. John had many friends and was a person who never met a stranger. He loved boating on the Ohio River and animals, especially cats. John had a passion for muscle cars, especially his ’57 Chevy, and going to car shows.
John was also preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Ann Arron; two brothers, Michael Kerry Oberst and Edward Kasey; and a brother-in-law, Phil Mullins.
Surviving is his daughter, Kerrie Overall and husband Cary of Owensboro; his former wife of 33 years, Debby Oberst of Owensboro; two sisters, Linda Walker and husband John of Hopkinsville and Betty Barr and husband Charlie of Owensboro; two nieces, Shannon Holzrichter and husband Mark of Crofton, Maryland, and Dorothy Lomax and husband Bobby of Owensboro; and a nephew, Capt. Tim Hill and wife Lara of Orlando.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Owensboro-Daviess County Humane Society. P.O. Box 1075, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented