John L. Snyder, 86, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at home. He was born April 21, 1935, in Owensboro to the late Louis “Bud” and Marguerite Davis Snyder. John served both his country and community. He retired as a lieutenant colonel from the Army and captain of the Owensboro Fire Department. He spent a total of 60 years in these roles with some years served concurrently. John also worked as a dispatcher for Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for 10 years and received an award for heroism with the Emergency Medical Service in 1993. John was also passionate about history and genealogy. He enjoyed watching baseball and supporting the Atlanta Braves, but most importantly, family was everything to him.
John was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn H. Snyder; grandson Jared Thomas; and brother Horace Ellis Snyder.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Snyder; children Kim (Steve) Gillians, Dave Snyder, Jeff Snyder and Jenny (Randy) Thomas; grandchildren Greg (Jessi) Snyder, Rebecca Thomas, Mary Catherine Thomas, Seth Thomas, Andrew Thomas and Luke Thomas; great-grandchildren Addison Howard, Nola Snyder and Joel Snyder; sister Martha Snyder; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his faithful canine, Joey.
The service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky or the Owensboro Humane Society.
Memories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.glenncares.com.
