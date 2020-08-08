John L. Yates, 75, of Philpot, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 25, 1944, in Louisville to the late James Henry and Mary L. Willinghurst Yates. For the last 14 years, he has been a member of St. Williams Catholic Church in Knottsville, and was retired from the Daviess County Public School System. During his tenure there, he was an instructional assistant and special education teacher. John was a graduate of St. Xavier High School in Louisville and then went to Bellarmine University, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in history in 1966. He later received his elementary and special education certifications from Brescia University in 2000. He also attended Western Kentucky University for his Master’s degree. John loved the communities he lived in and had previously been a member of Precious Blood Parish and St. Stephen Cathedral. He had served on Parish Councils, on the Consolidated Catholic School Board, and had established and led the Cub Scout Pack No. 245 while at Precious Blood.
John was a Marine combat veteran of the Vietnam War and has been affiliated with the Am Vets, V. F. W., Vietnam Veterans and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.
John was an avid reader and lover of history. He was proud to be a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He always had a great sense of humor.
Surviving John are his beloved wife of 53 years, Cecilia A. Yates; his three sons, James Shelburn Yates of Philpot, Christopher David Yates of Morganfield and Daniel Todd Yates of Philpot; five grandchildren, Kaley Nicole, Taylor Cole, Jacob Todd, Garrett and Stratton Yates. He was known as Papa to his great-grandchildren, Abigail, Natalie, Molly Ann and Carson Thrasher and Ryder Lee Hatton. John is also survived by his sister, Mary Jo Yates of Philpot.
The funeral Mass for John Yates will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in the gymnasium across from St. Williams Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, with prayers at 6 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will continue from noon until 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service for Mr. Yates shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the funeral home through the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, Trust for the National Mall, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., Suite 370, Washington D. C. 20004. Memories and condolences to the family of John Yates can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
