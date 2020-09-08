Rest easy deer, turkey, and catfish of western Kentucky, John Lindauer Jr. has shuffled off this mortal coil and joined his wife Martha Jean Lindauer in the mystic. He was a Marine Corps veteran.
In lieu of flowers John asks that you drink a bit of whiskey, dance a step, and be happy. He is at peace.
He is survived by his son, Rod Lindauer; and daughter, Bridgette Whitt.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Lindauer.
