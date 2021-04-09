RICHLAND, Ind. — John Louis Braun, 74, of Richland, Indiana, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at his home.
John was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, had been a
medic in the U.S. Army, and was retired as a distribution manager from Bristol Myers.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Braun; his son, Jason Braun; his sister, Carolyn Dooley; and his brother, Edd Braun.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1032 W. State Road 66, Rockport, IN 47635. Burial: Ebenezer Cemetery, Richland, Indiana. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday.
Memorial donation: Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home of Rockport, Indiana, has been entrusted with care.
