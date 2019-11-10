MORRIS, Ill. -- John Brannen, 79, of Morris passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at The Parc of Joliet.
Born April 7, 1940, in Owensboro, John McCain Brannen was a son of Jesse and Jessie (nee McCain) Brannen. He graduated from Daviess County High School and went on to join the U.S. Army, serving honorably from 1960 to 1963. When John was stationed in Korea, he met and married Hong S. Yun. He worked for multiple electric companies before spending the rest of his working life self-employed as a machinist. John was a tinkerer and enjoyed figuring out how things work. He loved to cook, was a licensed pilot and a Chicago Bears Fan.
Survivors include his two sons, John (Angela) Brannen II, of Morris, and Michael (Nancy) Brannen, of Waterford, Wisconsin; five grandchildren, Aaron and Alex Brannen, Daniel (Tiffany) Brannen, Miranda (Trevor) Weinkauf and Ethan Brannen; six great-grandchildren, Sophi, Addison, Lillianna, Brexton, Beau and Bennet; one brother; and three sisters, Mary (Dave) Coomes, of Owensboro, Juanita Brannen, of St. Joseph, Jesse (Susan) Brannen, of Jacksonville, Texas, and Sally Brannen, of Mayfield; as well as several cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded by his parents; his wife, Hong S. Brannen on Dec. 30, 2016, and two sisters, Bonnie Brannen and Linda McKinney.
John will be laid to rest with his wife at Skyline Memorial Gardens in Portland, Oregon.
