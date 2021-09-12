John M. Tate, 83, of Owensboro, formerly of Mount Vernon, Indiana, went to his heavenly home Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. John was born Dec. 25, 1937, in Galatia, Illinois, to the late Gilbert and Ruby (Pemberton) Tate.
John grew up in Galatia, Illinois, and graduated from Galatia Consolidated High School in 1956, where he was known for being a talented basketball player. After working several jobs after high school, he joined the Air Force in 1958 and served full time for four years and in the reserves for two years. He was mainly stationed at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam and Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. While stationed in Guam, he traveled to Hawaii, Japan and Taiwan on the Air Force Base basketball team. He married Darla Dixon at the end of his Air Force years, and they lived in Washington D.C. for a year before moving to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he took a job working as a radio operator for Collins Radio Company.
While working at Collins Radio Company, he had multiple communications with Air Force One while JFK was in office. After having their first two children in Iowa (Mark and Kristina), the family moved closer to home to Mount Vernon, Indiana, where John lived until 2005 after Darla’s passing in 1998. John worked as an insurance agent when they moved back to Mount Vernon, then worked as a laborer for Deig Brothers for over 20 years. John then spent another 15 years working for GE Plastics in Mount Vernon, where he retired around 2001.
John and Darla raised their four kids in Mount Vernon, and they attended First Baptist Church and Mount Vernon General Baptist Church. John was a hard-working man who always put his family first and loved Jesus. John never met a stranger and will be remembered for his smile and gentle spirit. In 2005, John met and married the second love of his life, Donna (Mills) Tate, after she had lost her first husband, and they loved each other up to his last breath. John gained another family that loved him, including Donna’s grown children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Donna spent several years trying to convert John to a UK fan. His son John made sure this wouldn’t happen and gave them both a hard time often. John usually wore his IU hat when he visited Santa Claus, Indiana, even though he was seen many times with a UK hat on in Owensboro! John attended Owensboro Christian Church with his wife Donna and would regularly be seen shooting around in the recreation center. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s school and sports events over the years. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and let them know this often. Without a doubt, “well done good and faithful servant” was spoken on Aug. 25.
He was also preceded in death by sister, Betty (Tate) Hankins, in-laws James and Ruth Dixon; and brother-in-law Darrel Dixon. His first wife, Darla (Dixon) Tate, died in 1998 after raising their four grown children.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years Donna (Mills) Tate; son Mark Tate of Evansville, Indiana, Kristina Miller (Brad) of Green Mountain Falls, Colorado, Jica MacLeod (Ken) of Fort Edward, New York and John D. Tate (Lesley) of Santa Claus, Indiana; sister-in-law Linda Gossett (Don); and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews that he truly loved and adored.
Service was held Saturday, Aug. 28, at Cox Funeral Home in Ridgway, Illinois. Burial followed at Jackson Cemetery in Ridgway, Illinois.
Commented