John Martin “Marty” Sweeney Jr., 57, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Chautauqua Health and Rehab. The Daviess County native was born September 25, 1964, to Wanda Woolen Sweeney and the late John Martin Sweeney Sr.
Marty, aka “Slim”, graduated from Daviess Co. High School (class of 1982) and attended Daviess Co. Vocational Tech to study auto mechanics. He worked for AutoZone and Advanced Auto in Evansville for over 20 years. Marty loved karaoke, car shows, and singing songs by the late Meat Loaf, whom he sounded just like and resembled in appearance. He had achieved advanced levels in martial arts and was known as quite the jokester.
In addition to his father, Marty was preceded in death by his sister, Cindy Johnson.
Survivors include his mother, Wanda Sweeney; best friends, Amanda Light-Small, Mel Ramsey, and Paula Ramsey; and several nephews.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented