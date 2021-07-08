John Michael Hazelwood, son of Louis and Beulah Hazelwood, was born Sept. 7, 1947, in Henderson. Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Apart from being such a loving man to his family, Mike also loved his God, his country and his cute little dog, Lady Bug.
As a young man, he served in the U.S. Navy and worked hard for more than 30 years at Big Rivers Electric until he retired. Even in retirement, he never stopped working hard in his yard and around his land. His family would say that he was the hardest worker they had ever known. He loved metal detecting, fishing, hunting and Kentucky basketball.
Most nights, if he wasn’t surrounded by kids and grandkids, Mike would play Solitaire or spend time with his loving wife Norma. Mike also loved to sing old country and gospel songs. One of his favorite songs was “My Old Country Church.” Often, he would sing and play with his guitar “I’ll fly away.” And that’s what happened on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, Mike went home to be with his Savior. He is now in a land where joy will never end and with his grandson, David, strolling the streets of gold.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, David Russell Leonard Jr., who passed away six weeks prior; three sisters, Pauleen, Barbara and Wanda; one brother, Tommy; and both parents, Louis and Beulah Hazelwood.
John Michael Hazelwood is survived by his wife of 55 years, Norma Faye Hazelwood Schroader; his son, John Michael Hazelwood Jr.; his daughter, Tamara (David) Leonard; his son, Kevin (Laura) Hazelwood; his daughters, Carissa (Jon) Quick and Miranda (James) Hart; two sisters, Thelma Watson and Sue Dodson; four brothers, Louis Albert Hazelwood, Harold Hazelwood, Pat Hazelwood and Sam Hazelwood; 15 grandchildren, two grandsons-in-law; three great-grandchildren; and a faithful companion, Lady Bug.
A service will be 3 p.m. Friday at Sugar Grove Bible Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the church.
