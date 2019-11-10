John Michael Lewis, 67, of Owensboro, departed this life on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born to the late John and Pearl Lewis, he also was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Lewis.
He was a steel factory worker for many years. Michael loved to barbecue, go fishing and work as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army during the Christmas season.
He leaves to mourn his loss and cherish his memories, his companion, Angela Phipps; two sons, Johnathan Quintez McRath and Richard Michael McRath; two daughters, Lorraine (David) Sturgeon and Sharmeeka McRath and companion Brittney Hanley; three godchildren, Tyechia (Jeremy) Peay, Angie Walls and Josh Phipps; 19 grandchildren; three nieces, Laquita (Wesley) Swaney, Anita Johnson; and Heather (Anthony) Owen-Rankin; one aunt, Mrs. Ruby T. McFarland and several cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be at noon Friday, Nov. 15, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the church.
Final tribute by McFarland Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
Memorial contributions may be made online at https://everloved.com/life-of/john-michael-lewis or any EFTCU to the "Memorial Fund" (It is under the account name Lorraine Sturgeon).
