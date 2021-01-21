John Michael Masterson, 56, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Owensboro. He was born Sept. 23, 1964, in Calhoun to the late Douglas Eugene Sr. and Ruby Nell Bracken Masterson.
John was a self-employed handyman, an outdoorsman and cared deeply for his family, especially his stepchildren and step-grandchildren.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona Gail Stone Masterson; and a brother, Joseph Wayne Masterson.
He is survived by his stepchildren, Charles Taylor and Coy Estes; seven step-grandchildren; his sister, Rebecca Smith (William); brother Douglas E. Masterson Jr. (Patsy); his companion, Carolyn Pickerell; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home to assist with final expenses.
