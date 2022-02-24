John Michael ”Mike” Head, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, after suffering a stroke, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on November 20, 1963, to the late James Russell Head and Jo Ann White Head.
Mike was employed by Safety Environmental Technologies as a safety environmentalist. He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Faith Formation Committee, and an Oblate at St. Meinard. He was a very Godly and holy man, and family-oriented. He was crafty with woodworking, enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping, and Anselm Pipes business.
Along with his parents, Mike is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Ron Keckler, and his step-father-in-law, Randy Bazal.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kim Keckler Head; his children, Katelyn Head Cooper (Connor), James “Jamie” Head, and Kristen Head; his siblings, Jody Head (Karen) and Jennifer Head Clark; nieces and nephews, Chandler Head, Caroline Head, Catherine Head, Christina Head, Brandon Clark, Jessica Clark, and Megan Conn; brother-in-law, Jeff Keckler; and his mother-in-law, Jan Bazal.
Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, with Father Bruce McCarty presiding. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Prayers will be said at 6:30 p.m. A second visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday at Precious Blood Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the children’s education fund. Checks can be made payable to Mrs. Head, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Head.
