ROCKPORT, Ind. — John Michael Miller, 61, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his home. John was born in Owensboro on Aug. 24, 1959, to Jake Howard Miller and Dixie (Walter) Miller.
John was a 1977 graduate of South Spencer High School and was a boat pilot for American Electric Power in Rockport, Indiana. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jake Howard Miller.
John is survived by his wife, Jane Miller of Rockport, Indiana; his son, Michael Miller of Grandview, Indiana; his grandchildren, Lillie Miller and Jake Miller; his mother, Dixie Miller; his brothers, Danny Miller, and his wife, Susie, of Richland, Indiana, and Scott Miller of Rockport, Indiana; and several extended family and friends.
Services are 2 p.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, with Pastor Tim Coomer officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 254 or Shiloh Cemetery.
