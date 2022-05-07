John Mountain, 89, of Owensboro, passed away May 5, 2022, at Majestic Care of Newburgh. He was born January 1, 1933, in Terre Haute, Indiana to the late John and Mabel Mountain. John was of the Catholic faith and had been a member of Immaculate Parish since 1968. He received his bachelor’s degree from Marquette University and retired as an electrical engineer from Alcoa Aluminum. John taught at Owensboro Community and Technical College, volunteered at the hospital for over 20 years, and was a proud Army veteran who served during Vietnam. He was a Boy Scout leader and coached girl’s track and boy’s baseball for the Catholic school system. John was friendly to everyone and had never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Patrick Joseph Mountain.
John is survived by his wife, Patricia Mountain; his children, John Michael (Maryanne) Mountain of Owensboro, David Jerome (Diane) Mountain of Baltimore, Maryland, James Robert (Lisa) Mountain of Lakewood, Colorado, Thomas George (Shirl) Mountain of Evansville, Indiana, Richard Stephen (Andrea) Mountain, of Niceville, Florida, and William Paul (John Hammarlund) Mountain of Peachtree Corner, Georgia; 25 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with prayers beginning at 7 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hope Harbor, 4711 Edmondson Avenue, Baltimore, MD, 21229.
