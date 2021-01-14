John O. “Bud” Boarman, 94, of Whitesville, died at his home Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Bud was born July 6, 1926, to the late Mary Agnes Henning and John O Boarman Sr. Bud was a Navy veteran and a lifetime member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his firstborn daughter, Sandra Gillim; and his siblings, Camilla Burch, Katie Howard and Don Boarman.
Bud is survived by his wife of 76 years, Mildred Edge Boarman; their sons, Johnny Boarman and Greg (Shaunte) Boarman, both of Reynolds Station, Bill (Elizabeth) Boarman of Hartford, Mickey (Faye) Boarman of Whitesville, David (Shannon) Boarman of Philpot and Jeff (Cathy) Boarman of Utah; their daughters, Jamie Ralph, Delilah (Byron) Higdon, Jackie (Ronnie) Ward and Amanda (Kenny) Likens, all of Whitesville and Joetta (Steve) Johnson of Hawesville; a brother, Dick (Genivieve) Boarman; 36 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren, the last one being born just hours after his passing, for a total of 119 direct descendants.
A private funeral Mass will be said on Saturday with a livestream available at 10 a.m. at www.cecilfuneralhome.com with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery.
