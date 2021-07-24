RADCLIFF — John O. Hicks III, of Radcliff Veterans Center, Radcliff, formerly of Calhoun, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Central Kentucky.
John was born Nov. 12, 1943, in Nashville, Tennessee, to the late John Oliver and Dorothy Reifenstahl Hicks and was married to Deborah Jean Rogers on Sept. 5, 1970. He was a member of the 1961 graduating class of Hillsboro High School and a 1965 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Business. Following graduation from UT, he served in the U.S. Army as a first lieutenant from 1965-67, entering the University of Kentucky College of Law following a tour of duty in Vietnam. He received his Juris Doctor from UK and joined the tax staff of Touch Ross in Cincinnati for two years. In Aug. 1972, he joined the law practice of Kenneth N. Ragland of Calhoun. He continued as a sole practitioner in Calhoun after Raglands retirement in 1989. He later served as a general consultant for Owensboro Attorneys.
In 1999, John received his Master of Science in management from Brescia University and became an adjunct instructor in the William H. Thompson School of Business at Brescia University.
John was a member of the 45th Judicial Bar Association and served as trial commissioner of the Muhlenberg/McLean County District Courts from 1977 until his retirement in 2015. He received his honorary recognition for 50 years of service in legal practice from the Kentucky Bar Association. John was a member of the Muhlenberg/McLean County Bar (President 1979), Kentucky of Council Committee (1991-1999) and American Bar Associations. Family was John’s greatest joy. His two sons were active in athletics, and John served as a Little League baseball coach, assistant soccer coach, Jr. Pro basketball coach and an avid follower and supporter of their participation with swim team, junior high school and high school sports. His family loved spending time at the lake, beach or at a college sports activity. Following college sports was also a great love of John’s as his sons entered college. He and Deb spent many weekends visiting the boys for football and baseball games at Centre College, Vanderbilt University and Georgia Tech.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Debbie Hicks of Elizabethtown; two sons, Jonathan Hicks (Tennille) of Prospect and Jason Hicks (Rebecca) of South Bend, Indiana; four granddaughters, Maddie, Katy, Whitney and Allie Hicks; and a sister, Tamara Hicks Williams (Don) of Nashville, Tennessee.
A private service was held on Thursday. Dean Whitaker officiated. Burial was in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.
Expressions of sympathy make take the form of contributions to Hospice of Central Kentucky, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society.
