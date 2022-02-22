John P. Duke, 52, of Owensboro, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, February 20, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. He was born April 30, 1969, in Owensboro to the late Eugene Stewart and Charlene Yvette Duke. Johny was a U.S. Army Military Police Officer and Gulf War veteran. He enjoyed fishing, writing, music, and tinkering. Johny was empathetic, loyal, and genuine. After overcoming so many obstacles throughout life, Johny found true peace and happiness in the last few years and spent his final years living his best life.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Weakley Duke; son, Levi Duke; brother, Richard Duke; sister, Shelly Daugherty (Jim); and his cat, Slate.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery with military honors. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
