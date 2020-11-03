John “Pappy” Castello, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Oct. 30, 2020, in Louisville. He was born in Owensboro Dec. 20, 1946, to the late Francis and Mary Castello. John spent 40 years working in various police forces. He retired from Owensboro Police Department and then continued to serve the community by working with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and then Ohio County Sheriff’s Department. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. John had a great sense of humor and was willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He enjoyed hunting, cooking, and watching U.K. Basketball. He also enjoyed spending time with hand radios.
John was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Braxton Graham.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Brenda Castello; children, Joni Henry (Chris), of Austin, Texas, Demetra Estes, of Owensboro, Karen Flynn (Charlie), of Holiday, Florida and Chantelle Castello, of Owensboro; grandchildren, Cameron, Grace, Raegan, Casey, Alex, Brianna, Emilia, and Aliyah; great-grandchildren, Weston and Easton; sister, Brenda Joan Graham and nieces and nephews, Tim, Todd, Tommy, Beth, Julie and Amy.
A funeral service with limited attendance will be held Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 3 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place at Beulah Cemetery in Ohio County.
All who attend the visitation and service shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the doors under the carport on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memories and condolences for the family of John “Pappy” Castello may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
