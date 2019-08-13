HAWESVILLE -- John Patrick "Pat" Edge, 82, of Hawesville passed away on Aug. 11, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 18, 1937, in Daviess County to the late John W. and Gladys Edge. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Pat, to most known as "Biggun," retired from Century Aluminum, was an Army veteran, and a member of the Steelworkers Union 9423. He enjoyed horses, hunting, and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Darlene Edge; three daughters, Margie (Roger) Richeson, Patty (Garrett) Neace, Kathy (Chris) Safreed; three sons, John (Tabitha) Edge, Joe Edge, Scott Bray, stepson Jim Jones; 20 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; six sisters, Mary Bickett, Eleanora Karnes, Martine Boarman, Martha Wheatley, Lucy Blair, Bernadine Westerfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hawesville. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation is from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville is handling arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen's Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Commented