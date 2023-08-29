LEWISPORT — John Patrick Purcell Sr., 77, of Lewisport, passed away Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 18, 1946, in Owensboro to the late Arthur Justice Purcell and Virgie Mae Frantz Purcell. John retired from Hon Company after 46 years and was a member of Christ Community Church. He enjoyed spending time reading and working puzzles. John loved being outside under his magnolia tree, working in his flower garden, and mowing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Patrick Dylon Purcell; siblings, Bonnie Hagan, Mary Helen “Dickie” Gaddis, and Virginia “Penny” Smith; and his dog, Missy.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Becky Clark Purcell; son, Pat Purcell (Sheena); daughter, Cheryl Norris (David); stepchildren, Stacy Owens (Corky) and Kevin Boone (Brande); 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Leroy Purcell; and sisters, Ethel Hobbs and Margie Dickens.
A memorial service will be held at noon Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
