BREMEN — John Paul Gregory, 58, of Bremen, died Monday, May 16, 2022, at 4:59 P.M. at his home. He was a union carpenter for over 40 years with Union Hall Local #549.
Survivors: children, Mary Beth Lingenfelter, Ashley Gregory, Dakota Gregory, and Graci Gregory; sisters, Gail Robertson, Tracy Holt, Sandy Gregory, and Kim Goforth; and brother, Weston Gregory.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
