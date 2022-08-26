John Paul “J.P.” Velotta, 59, of Philpot, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 17, 1963, in Daviess County to the late Irvin and Elsie Edmonson Velotta. J.P. was employed as a maintenance crew leader at Cleveland Cliffs, formerly A. K. Steel, and was a U. S. Army veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 9 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 696. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and UK basketball fan and had raced stock cars at Kentucky Motor Speedway and Windy Hollow Speedway. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, and golfing.
J. P. was also preceded in death by two brothers, Scotty and Wayne Velotta.
Surviving is his wife, Melonie Velotta; four daughters, Mindy Oakley and husband Justin of Indianapolis, Indiana, Samantha Velotta of Maceo, and Taylor Velotta and Lyndsey Velotta, both of Owensboro; two stepdaughters, Ashley Nelson and husband Alex of Rockport, Indiana and Sabrina Nash of Owensboro; 12 grandchildren; a sister, Fabyan Bridgmon of Owensboro; three brothers, Michael Velotta and wife Lois and Tommy Velotta and wife Truby, all of Owensboro and Steven Velotta and wife Nancy of Utica; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial with full military honors will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and from noon until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented