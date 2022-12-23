John Phelps, 79, of Owensboro, passed away at home Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. John was born April 27, 1943, in Ohio County to the late Lonnie Phelps, Sr. and Bernice Ward Phelps. He grew up in Ohio County and lived there for most of his life. He was a member of Owensboro Christian Church. John was a member of UMWA and IUOE and retired from Peabody Alston Surface Mine and the Operating Engineers.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Phelps; sisters, Pauline Daugherty, Ann Bullock, Deloris Geary, and Sudie Pendley; half-sister, Louise Decker; nephews, Garry Paul Daugherty, Tarry Daugherty, Allen Phelps, and Billy Griffin; nieces, Paula Phelps Burton and Lisa Phelps Butler; father-in-law, Elwood W. Cundiff; and sister-in-law, Kay Cundiff Cabbage.
John is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Joann Cundiff Phelps; sons, Jeffrey Duke Phelps of Jacksonville, Florida and John Phelps, Jr. (Lana) of Hartford; daughter, Jeannetta Burbridge of Hartford; grandsons, Alec Thomas Phelps of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Derek Burbridge of Hawesville, Dimitri Burbridge of Centertown, and Darren Burbridge of Hartford; granddaughters, Felisha Phelps Wood (Haynes) of Corrales, New Mexico and Lisa Phelps Taylor (Katie) and Julia Phelps of Evansville, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Ian and Haley Wood, Victoria Dowdy, Alexandria Alaniz, Freyja Alaniz, and Amara and Maizy Burbridge; daughter-in-law, Christine Ochoa Phelps Rodriguez (Johnny) of Evansville, Indiana; brothers, Lonnie Phelps, Jr. (Joanna) of Hartford, J.C. Phelps (Janet) of Olaton, and Walter Phelps (Bonnie) of Owensboro; mother-in-law, Iola Beatrice Cundiff of Owensboro; brothers-in-law, Bob Cundiff (Vicky) of Owensboro and Bill Cundiff (Mae) of Madisonville; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A special thanks to the aides who came to help take care of John the last year and a half of his life, Cindy Wood, Kayce Brown, Eunice Cruz, and Paige Horn.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. or to the charity of your choice.
Care was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
