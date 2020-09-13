John Preston Chandler, 82, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. John was born in Muhlenberg County on Aug. 24, 1938, to the late Alvin and Flossie Rickard Chandler. John was an X-ray technician and retired after working for the International Union of Operators and Engineers. John loved spending time with his family, telling stories and watching UK basketball.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Chandler; son Adrian Chandler; and sister Darlene White.
Survivors include his daughter, Dana Cundiff (Steve), sons Tracy Hamilton (Tina) and Derrick Chandler; sister Gloria Yeiser (Stan); niece Shelia Burley; nine grandchildren; and a whole host of loving great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services for Mr. Chandler will be at Glenn Funeral Home with limited attendance. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Rosehill Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks, and when attending, the visitation shall enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Friends of Sinners.
Memories and condolences to the family of John Chandler can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented