John R. Calhoun, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was born June 20, 1950, in Daviess County to the late Hugh and Louise Berry Calhoun.
John was a teacher in the Catholic School System for almost 40 years. He truly enjoyed teaching and was beloved by many of his students. John enjoyed woodworking and building many dulcimers, furniture and trinket boxes he shared with his family. John was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and recently, he enjoyed working on the genealogy of his patriot, Lt. George Calhoun. Most of all, John enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Cotton Boger and Mary Ann Calhoun.
He is survived by his wife, Frieda K. Calhoun; sons Chris Allen (Dawn) and John R. Calhoun Jr. (Michelle), both of Owensboro, and Jim Calhoun of Paris; daughters Jean Louise Owen (Andy) and Sarah Hulsey (Jody), both of Owensboro; nine grandchildren, McKenzie Allen, Georgia Calhoun, Amelia Calhoun, Winston Hulsey, Oliver Owen, Emma Hulsey, Lorelei Calhoun, Rafe Owen and Jack Hulsey; sisters Martha Jane Werning (Jack), Beth Henderson (Bill), Sue Ellen Kivelle (Bill) and Melissa T. Stengell; brothers George Samuel Calhoun and Hugh H. Calhoun Jr. (Connie); brothers-in-law Doug Kittinger (Jo) and Roger Kittinger (Debbie); and several nieces, nephews great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services are private and will be livestreamed 10 a.m. Monday at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneral home.
