GREENVILLE — John Ray Laster, 62, of Greenville, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his home following a brief illness. He was born June 12, 1958, in Muhlenberg County to John “JM” and the late Daisy Laster. John was a 36-year veteran of the Greenville Fire Department and served as Deputy Chief from 2004 — 2014 when he retired. He was well known by many in the community through his active involvement in the department’s Fire Prevention and Public Education Program where he visited elementary schools and promoted the importance of fire safety with students. He was also commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel in 2006. John’s legacy is his love and dedication to the firefighting profession and to the city of Greenville and surrounding communities.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Galyen Laster; daughter, Chasity Martin (Henry), of Franklin; son, Christopher Laster (Shawna), of Russellville; step-son, Phillip Groves (Kristan), of Greenville; grandchildren, Kirklan DeBerry, Kyrsten DeBerry, Brysen DeBerry, Jaxon Laster, and Dalen Laster; father, John “JM” Laster, of Greenville; sister, Donna Jordan (Thomas), of Lakeland, Florida; brother, Danny Laster (Keisha), of Elkton; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with the Rev. John Galyen officiating. Burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
