John Richard “J.R.” Ramburger, 87, of Utica, passed Tuesday, September 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 5, 1935, in Reed to the late Dan F. Ramburger and Maudie G. Carter. He was an Air Force veteran. He retired after working in maintenance for Walmart, and he also worked in the automotive industry and coal mines. He loved UK sports and anything related to cars, especially his 1966 Ford F100.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 47 years, Bonnie Warner Ramburger; sons, Richard and Daniel (Johanna) Ramburger; three sisters, Margorie (Hewitt) Henry, Maggie (Marvin) Sosh, and Sybal (Sonny) Saalwaechter; and one brother, Danny (Pamela) Ranburger.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Lorie (Eddie) McLimore; three sons, John (Margaret) Ramburger, Fred (Beth) Ramburger, and Jerry (Bonnie) Ramburger; three brothers, Marshall (Arlette) Ramburger, George (Wanda) Ramburger, and James Ramburger; thirteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in New Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
