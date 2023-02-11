John Robert Brown died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, with his family at his side at the Heartford House residential facility of Hospice of Western Kentucky in Owensboro. He was born Apr. 27, 1929, to John Robert and Georgia Jane Jump Brown in Hardin County. John’s father was a farmer with a large farm on the Hardin County — Meade County line. John was born and raised on the family farm. When the stock market crashed shortly after John was born, they continued to persevere despite difficult circumstances. Money was so scarce that at the age of ten he started raising a popcorn crop that he sold to the local movie theater to cover the cost of his admission. Because of his ingenuity, he never went a Saturday without seeing an episode of his favorite weekly serial at the local theatre.
At age 18, he moved to Bowling Green to attend Western Kentucky University where he studied agriculture. Dad knew the value of education; both of his parents graduated from college at a time when secondary education was a luxury. He was able to pay for his college education by cleaning the dorms and paying his outrageous tuition of 50 dollars.
After finishing college, John was drafted into the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany from 1951 to 1953 as an Army medic with the 43rd division. John never forgot about his family during his deployment. He was incredibly thrifty, selling his cigarettes the Army rationed him to his fellow soldiers and Germans during his assignment. He was able to purchase a brand-new washing machine and indoor plumbing for his mother knowing that this would make life easier for his family at home. At the end of his first enlistment, he was given the option to reenlist and was commissioned an officer in the Army Reserves from 1953 until 1986. He retired in 1980 as a Lieutenant Colonel having served proudly for 30 years.
In 1961, he met and fell in love with his future wife Betty Leasor in Henderson. John and Betty married Jan. 6, 1962. They went immediately to Fort Chaffee, Arkansas where John had been called up to active duty because of the Cuban missile crisis. During their assignment to Arkansas, John and Betty made life-long friends and traveled the country in their VW “bug”.
In 1965, John was assigned to Hancock County as a soil conservationist. Over the next 30 years, John assisted local farmers with all farming issues and designed and sited many of the lakes and ponds in Hancock County. Just as he loved his experiences in the Army, John loved working with the farmers of Hancock County. He called many of them his friends and looked forward to going to work every day.
John felt that Hancock County had been so supportive of him and his family. He believed in giving to his community and did so. He was a member of and activity involved at Immaculate Conception Church. He was a fixture at the church picnic, calling Bingo for many years. He served on the Hawesville Water Board for many years. If you have bought a famous Lion’s Club corn dog at the Hancock County Fair, it is like John made it.
John retired from the soil conservation in 1988. He went on to work for the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce as the executive dire tor for ten years. He was responsible for beginning the annual Farm City Dinner that many people still enjoy today.
When retirement came, John and Betty did something they had dreamed of; they started spending their winters in Florida and began traveling extensively. John treasured his time in Florida and made wonderful friends. He detested cold weather and loved to call home telling how warm it was in Florida. He never forgot that he was a Kentuckian through and through and loved following the University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball.
John was predeceased by his wife, Betty; his infant daughter, Beverly; and his parents.
John will be dearly missed by his daughter, Brenda Brown; son, Bradley Brown; daughter, Beth Harshman and husband, Scott Harshman; grandchildren, Emma Harshman, David Harshman and wife, Lydia Harshman, and Kaliff Brown and wife, Mariah Brown; and his sister, Martha Baughman and her husband, Keith Baughman. He has stayed close with his extended family and is survived by Betty’s sister, Mildred Stribling, and Betty’s brother, Everett Leasor, and wife, Mary Leasor. And, there are so many dear nieces, nephews, and cousins who have stayed in touch and will hold John’s memory close.
There are not enough words for us to say thank you to a team of folks who provided loving care for John over the last two and a half years. They are more than caregivers; they have become part of our family. The family wants to express their gratitude to the staff of Heartford House in Owensboro who compassionately and skillfully cared for John in his final weeks.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hawesville, with the burial following in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, with full military honors. The family will receive visitors from 3 to 6 p.m., with a prayer vigil at 5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
