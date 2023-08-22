HARDINSBURG — John Robert Hockenberry, 78, of Hardinsburg, died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Twin Rivers Nursing Facility. He was a member of Locust Hill United Methodist Church and a farmer.
Survivors: brothers, James Richard Hockenberry, Franklin Hockenberry, David Edward Hockenberry, Morris Adrian Hockenberry, Carl Mitchell Hockenberry, Marvin Lloyd Hockenberry, Harold Ray Hockenberry, and Stanley Allen Hockenberry.
Burial: McCracken Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
