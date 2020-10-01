John Robert Payne Sr., 73, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville. He was born on July 21, 1947, in Daviess County to the late Francis and Mary Payne. John was a member of Apollo Heights Baptist Church and a U.S. Navy veteran. He enjoyed working on cars, people watching from his porch, playing his guitar and singing and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. John didn’t know a stranger. But most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Ann Payne, in 2011; and siblings Gabe Payne, Ray Louis Payne, Patsy Burns, Cecilia Payne and Stella Scott.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Judy Payne; daughter Amy Payne Tipton; two sons, John R. Payne Jr. and Timothy Ray (Michelle) Payne; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother Joseph Payne; sisters Margaret (Bob) Melton, Carolyn (William) Dawson and Yvonne (Robert) Mays; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
