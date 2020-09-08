John Robert Talbott, 65, of Owensboro, departed this life on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at home. He was born in Owensboro.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Tidal Marie Talbott and his father, Hugh Frank Talbott II; one daughter, Shelly Adams and one son, Chris Talbott.
John retired from the City of Owensboro Street Department. He was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church.
John leaves to cherish his memories and mourn the loss of his passing one son, John A. Talbott; six daughters, Katrina Walker, Kamisha Adams, Kimberly ( Demetrius) Rankin, Karlinda Crippen, Joia Talbott and Desia Talbott; 31 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; four brothers, Hugh Frank Talbott III, Darnell Kelly, Tyrone (Linda) Kelly and David Blay; three sisters, Anna (Robert) Curry, Bonnie Talbott and companion, Terry Phelps and Joyce Dull; his pet “Pepper;” special friend, Christell Payne; caregiver, Michell Barnes; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Celebration of His Life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Smothers Park, Owensboro.
Final Tribute entrusted to McFarland Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
