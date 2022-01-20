LOUISVILLE — John Russell Fleming, 79, of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022. He was retired from the U.S. Army after earning the rank of colonel.
John retired from the 5010th U.S. Army Hospital after earning the rank of Colonel. He was also retired from the Federal Reserve Bank in Louisville and was a deacon at his church.
John is preceded in death by his son, Donald Scott Fleming; his parents; and three siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Jackson Fleming; their children, John Russell Jr. (Lori), Randy Fleming, and Michelle Longhofer (Clark). He is also survived by seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous other family and friends.
Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road, Louisville, KY 40222.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., with visitation from 12-1 p.m., on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Southeast Christian Church’s Chapel in the Woods, 1407 Moser Road, Louisville, KY 40299. Interment will take place at 12 p.m. CST on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery, 1300 Old Hartfield Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chapel in the Woods, 1407 Moser Road, Louisville, KY 40299, or The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
