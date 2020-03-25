BEAVER DAM — John S. Carson, 76, of Beaver Dam, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Norton’s Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. John was born in Hartford to the late Joseph Duke and Faye Felty Carson. John served in the U.S. Navy for four years, then attended barber school. He was a barber for over 50 years, loved gardening, hunting, fishing and was a member of Hartford Masonic Lodge 675 F&AM. He was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters.
John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rose Anne Williams Carson; their daughter, Lisa Anne Carson; and his sister, Florence (James F., Jr.) Smith.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private funeral services will be held at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Ohio County Veterans Monument (Ohio County Park), c/o David Crume, 911 Madison St., Beaver Dam, KY 42320. Condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
