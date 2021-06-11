John S. Nafrady Sr., 83, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021. He was born June 12, 1937, to the late Janos Istvan and Zsuzanna Nafradi in Csanadapaca, Hungary.
From the age of 16 until 19, John played professional soccer in Budapest, Hungary, until his involvement in the revolution in 1956 that brought him to the U.S. He arrived in Owensboro in March 1957 and worked at Smith Machine Co., and Owensboro Sewer Pipe Co. before moving to Nashville, Tennessee, for several years. On his return to Owensboro, he went to work for and retired from W. R. Grace and Co. John loved to watch soccer on television and was active in coaching and refereeing in his younger days. He was responsible for building the first soccer goals in Yellow Creek Park. He started what is now known as the Daviess County Youth Soccer Association in the 1970s with two teams, two coaches and their assistants. John searched for sponsors (and found them) to outfit the two teams with shirts and balls.
John was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Anderson Nafrady, and his second wife, Mary Carman Nafrady. Also, he had two sisters, Zsubzanna Sbul who passed and Jolan Konscos, and a nephew, Frank Sbul that passed away in Budapest, Hungary.
Survivors include his children, John Nafrady Jr. and wife Doris of Utica, Gabrielle Bennett and husband Bob of St. Petersburg, Florida, Miklos Nafrady of Owensboro and Sandy Howard and husband Rick of Owensboro; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
At the request of Mr. Nafrady, no services are to be held.
