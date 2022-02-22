John “Shorty” Straney, 61, of Corryton, Tennessee, formally Whitesville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 27, 1960, in Owensboro, to the late Aaron Hugh Straney and Anna Earl Straney.
John retired from the City of Owensboro after 18 years. He loved anything outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. John was a member of the East Tennessee Bigfoot group and loved getting in his truck and riding around on backroads for hours. Most of all he loved spending time with his family more than anything.
John is preceded in death by his daughter, Stacey and former wife, Debbie. He is survived by his wife, Janet; sons, John (Juanita) Straney and Jake (Whitney) Straney; grandchildren, Melody Rhineburger and Sawyer Straney; stepchildren, Alice, Melvin, Crystal and Barry Miller, Jennifer and Rico Lebron; many beloved grandchildren, and great grandchildren; sister, Rosa (Owen) Kaysinger; brother, William Straney, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of John’s life will be held at Lincoln Hill Baptist Church, 969 IN 66, in Rockport IN 47635 on Saturday Feb. 26, 2022, at noon. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in John’s memory to American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Boulevard, Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremation optionsinc.com.
