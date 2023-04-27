John T. Cox, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Jan. 30, 1942, to the late John A. and Irene Cox. John retired from the Hon Co. working in sewing machine maintenance and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed old cars and trucks, coin collecting, and working in his yard, and he loved his cat, Bay, dearly.
John was also preceded in death by a brother, L.B. Cox, and a half-brother, Leroy Cox.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Thelma Roberts Cox; two sons, John R. Cox and Scott W. (Yvonne) Cox, both of Owensboro; seven grandchildren, Bailey Cox, Scott Jacob Cox, Megan Young, Jessica Sowders, Hannah Cox, Brianna Cox, and Drew Murray; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Winnie Pearl Henderson of Morgantown.
The funeral service will be noon Friday, April 28, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
