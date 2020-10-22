John T. Smith, 91, of Philpot, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Deaconess Hospital. He was born Oct. 26, 1928, in Ohio County, to the late James F. and Flora Ella Smith.
John retired from Fields Packing Co. after 26 years of service and was a vendor and manager of the Farmers Market for 30 years. He was a proud Army veteran and served in the Korean War. John was a devoted member of Owensboro Church of Christ for over 50 years. In his free time, you could usually find him gardening from sunup until sundown. He loved farming and his family.
Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his sisters, Molene Rowan, Dorothy Foster and Bonnie Hall Moseley.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Doris F. Smith; his daughters, Patricia (David) Alsip of Philpot and Sheila (Mike) Hines of Magnolia; his grandchildren, John David (Mary) Alsip, Joshua (Natalie) Alsip, Logan (Kate) Hines and Grayland Hines; his great-grandchildren, Shaylene (Brian) Swihart, Logan (Haley) Eitel, Dalton Alsip, Ava Hines, Amelia Hines and Vaughn Hines; his great-great-grandchildren, Aiden, Beckham and Clio Eitel and Clara Swihart; his sister, Wanda Smith; his brothers, James Smith, Darrel Smith and William “Dwight” Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
The service with limited attendance will be Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
All who attend the visitation and service for Mr. Smith shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the doors on the Breckenridge Street side of the building near the flagpole.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Owensboro Church of Christ, 3300 KY-144, Owensboro, KY 42303 or to the Alzheimer’s Association: Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, 6100 Dutchmans Lane Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of John Smith may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented