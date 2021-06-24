John Thomas Alvey, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Owensboro on May 13, 1960, to the late Robert Eugene Alvey and Emogene Faye Ekas Boring. John was a member of Central Presbyterian Church, where he was an elder for many years. He had a true passion for the outdoors and enjoyed riding his four-wheeler, hunting and fishing. He was a painter for over 30 years and was a part of Alvey Painting.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Lynn Alvey; and sister Eva Graham.
John is survived by his children, Shawntaya Marie Alvey and Mary Danielle Alvey; grandchildren Sierra Philpot and Austin Philpot; brothers Bobby and Andrew Alvey; sister Debbie Alvey; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Central Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to the time of service Saturday at the church.
