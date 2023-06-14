John Thomas “J.T.” Allen, 89, was freed from his Earthly body Sunday, June 11, 2023. He was born Oct. 7, 1933, to the late John Elmer Allen and Agnes Lee Neal Allen. John had a painting business for over 60 years which showed his true artistry. He drove a school bus for Daviess County Schools and worked at Whirlpool and Cantex for some years. His friends and co-workers will remember J.T. as a man who would always give someone many chances to succeed. He always saw the best in others.
John enjoyed eating breakfast with his sons and friends at local diners. He will forever be remembered by his family for his love of family. John taught his family and children sacrifice and hard work by example. He always had time for a good story and prank. He forever had a twinkle in his blue eyes, a mischievous grin, and was always full of fun. His example of forgiveness was one of the strongest we will ever see lived by a human. He will truly be missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life of 60 years, Beverly Gail Fitzgerald Allen; son, Bruce Stephen Allen; and a brother, Donald Ray Allen.
He is survived by five of his six children, John Michael Allen (Lillian) of Liberty Township, Ohio, Cynthia Gayle Allen Roberts (Byron) of Glenville, and Brenda Joyce Bray Allen (Bruce), Paula Kay Allen Henry (Tony), Christopher Scott Allen (Pam), and Kevin Fitzgerald Allen (Bobbie), all of Owensboro; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He was truly blessed.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
