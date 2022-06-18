John Thomas “Lil’ John” Leak Jr., 41, departed this life Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Owensboro Regional Hospital. He was born September 15, 1980, to John Thomas Leak, Sr. (deceased) and Patsy Jackson Leak.
He is survived by his mother, Patsy; daughter, J’Nyia Da’Nae Farmer of Glenn Dale, Maryland; grandparents, Ina Jackson Carter, and Charles and Alvirta Taylor of Owensboro; fiancé, Jacqueline Staples; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Fourth Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
The family of John T. Leak Jr., has entrusted McFarland Funeral Home with the overseeing of his arrangements.
Memories and messages of condolences may be offered online at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
