GREENVILLE — John Thomas Mercer, 76, of Greenville, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner and a member of Duvall’s Chapel General Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Diana Faye Carver Mercer; sons Brian Mercer and Brent Mercer; daughter Jerriann Young; and sisters Wilda McDonald, Linda Steele, Joan Bethel and Frances Davis.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Duvall’s Chapel General Baptist Church, Greenville. Burial: Nebo Cemetery. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
