John Thomas “Tom” Lanham passed away at the age of 83 at home in Owensboro, Friday, November 4, 2022. Born in Bear Creek, Montana to Roy and Eva Lanham, Tom moved to Kentucky at an early age and worked in carpentry. Tom was a lifelong member of the Carpenters Local Union #224. From dam building on the Ohio River to custom finish carpentry, Tom could do anything with a circular saw and a tape measure. He also did his service to his country as a member of the Air Force.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim Lanham and Robert “Bobby” Lanham.
He is survived by his two children, John A. (Rachel) Lanham and Tamara (Joe) Alvey; twelve grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Western Kentucky for the care and compassion shown to Mr. Lanham.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Tom Lanham may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented