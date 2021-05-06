John Thomas Williams, 86, of Owensboro, peacefully passed on to eternal life Monday, May 3, 2021, at his home with his family at his side. Johnny was born June 23, 1934, in Daviess County to the late Aloysius Jerome and Mary Diellen Hagan Williams.
The youngest of five siblings, he was raised on Leitchfield Road, where he experienced hardship, simple fun, mischief and hard work in a world recovering from the Great Depression. He attended St. Joseph’s elementary school where, in the eighth grade, he met Wanda Strobel, the one and only love of his life. Their relationship went from walking her home from Friday night Novenas to riding a 1952 Harley together to 65 years of marriage, seven children, 18 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
John T. was a hardworking craftsman with a selfless focus of providing for his family. He became a welder and modern blacksmith working for Birnie Oil Tool Works as a young man. He then went on to work at Green River Steel for 35 years, while working countless hours in his own welding shop. Many of those hours were spent teaching his skills and transferring his work ethic to his children. John was well known for his singing and whistling while working, always enjoying and appreciating the work that he considered a blessing.
John was a faithful man who was an active member of St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church for 47 years. His faith was exemplified in many ways with his prayer, devotion, discipline and selflessness. He was affectionately known as Father John by many friends at the steel mill. He was also an avid reader who loved poetry and perfecting the art of barbecue chicken.
John was a humble man that dearly loved his wife, children, all of his family and his many friends. His strong work ethic and no-nonsense, salt-of-the-earth character was apparent to all who knew him.
John was also preceded in death by a sister and three brothers, Mary Osborne, Al Williams, Charles Williams and Milburn Williams.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Wanda Strobel Williams; seven children, Joseph M. Williams and wife Jacqueline of Lexington, John M. “Mike” Williams and wife Gail of Owensboro, Jeffrey M. Williams of Owensboro, Aaron N. Williams and wife Cathy of Owensboro, Karen A. Williams of Owensboro, Gregory S. Williams and wife Kristina of Zionsville, Indiana, and Vania M. Campbell and husband Billy of Lexington; 18 grandchildren, Matthew (Andi) Williams, Sarah (Hensel) Baez Williams, Brian (Alicia) Williams, Geoffrey Williams, Luke Williams, Lauren Williams, Allison Williams, Ashley (Jonathan) Hale, Andrea Williams, Krystal (Kyle) Hamorsky, Valerie Vanover, Samantha Bosley, Jackson Williams, Geneva Williams, Kate (Barrett) Meyer, Walker Campbell, Rose Campbell and Sean Campbell; 17 great-grandchildren; and former daughters-in-law, Leeta Williams of Lexington and Kimberly Williams of Newark, Ohio.
The funeral Mass with limited attendance for John Williams will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church with burial following in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with private prayers following and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to the St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church Building Fund, 3418 Highway 144, Owensboro, KY 42303.
The number of those attending the visitation or service for Mr. Williams shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Father Ray Clark and to Hospice of Western Kentucky for the love and compassionate care they gave John these last few months.
Memories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.glenncares.com.
