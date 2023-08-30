John “Travis” Whitaker, 38, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at his residence.
The Daviess County native was born June 6, 1985, to John and Debbie Whitaker.
Travis grew up in Owensboro and graduated from Owensboro High School, class of ’03, where he played soccer. He attended the University of Kentucky and received a degree in mechanical engineering.
Travis initially worked for Gerdau Ameristeel in Tennessee from 2008 to 2011, and then relocated to Owensboro and was employed at the Southwire-Kentucky Plant as a process engineer.
His greatest priority was his daughter, and he always strived to be a good dad.
Travis enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially being outdoors on the family farm in Hancock County. He was a very talented woodworker and an excellent soccer player. Travis was extremely supportive and involved in the local FUTSAL program.
While being head-strong, he was also generous and caring, willing to help others anytime they needed it.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, John and Debbie Whitaker of Owensboro; friend since fifth grade and finance’, Sara McCarty; daughter, Caroline Whitaker and her mother, Christina Raines; brothers, Nate Whitaker (Rachel) of Nashville, Tennessee and Nick Whitaker (Kristen) of Owensboro; sister, Katie Marvell (Chris) of Evansville, Indiana; four nieces; and three nephews.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
In honor of his love of the game and generous spirit, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Travis Whitaker FUTSAL Scholarship c/o Sports Tutor, 1316 Alsop Lane, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Condolences and memories for Travis’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
