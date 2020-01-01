John Vernon "Diddle" Lanham, of Knottsville, left for his heavenly home Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, after reaching the age of 87. He died peacefully within his home with his beloved wife, Wanda, whom he called "Hon" for 65 years, his daughter, boys and their families by his side. He drifted away amid tears, laughter and stories of memories past.
Diddle was born March 22, 1932, near St. Lawrence to the late Joe and Rosie Morris Lanham. As a very young boy, he learned to work hard. He spent his life farming, running a sawmill, raising cattle and working as a coal mine operator. Diddle loved taking road trips, always with a road map and none of that GPS nonsense for him. He loved the land and everything it provided. He raised a big garden, at first out of necessity, and later in life as a contest to see who could grow the first red tomato of the season. Diddle loved coon hunting, spending many hours fishing from his pontoon at Rough River and a good joke. He thoroughly enjoyed a good barbecue surrounded by his family.
Diddle was a proud and honorable man and the strong patriarch of his family. He was a man of the Catholic faith and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He never took his good fortune for granted and always paid it forward.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Lanham also was preceded in death by his son, Johnny Lanham; grandson Carl Lanham; brother Bob Lanham; and sister Mary Lois Hagan.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Wanda Meserve Lanham; daughter Sharon Russelburg (Richard); sons Tony (Sandy), Kenny (Debbie), David, "Tater" (Janet) and Pat (Gail); 19 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; sisters Joan Payne, of Knottsville, and Dorene Russell (Frankie), of Owensboro; brothers "Doodlebug" Lanham and Gene (Cynthia) Lanham, both of Knottsville; devoted caregiver, Annette Connor; and a host of numerous nieces and nephews and other beloved friends and relatives.
A funeral Mass service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. William Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday with prayers at 6:30 p.m. and from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in St. William Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Passionist Nuns of Saint Joseph Monastery, 8564 Crisp Road, Whitesville, KY 42378.
Memories and condolences for the family of John "Diddle" Lanham may be left at www.glenncares.com.
