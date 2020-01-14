LOUISVILLE — John W. Miller, 82, of Louisville, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. John Wilbur Miller, a U.S. Army veteran and retired educator was born Nov. 27, 1937, just off Watermelon Road in Logan County. Preceding him in death were his parents, Oran Wilks and Jesse Mae Holman Miller, his eldest son, John W. Miller and his brother, Oran Wayne Miller.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Pamela Miriam Miller; his children, Derek W. Miller, Mary Lynne Miller Logsdon, Maree Miller Gamble, Joseph David Miller; stepchildren Karen Roth and William Ware; grandchildren McEuen Logsdon, John Connor Logsdon, Jacob Miller, Matthew Miller, Sarah Miller, Anna Miller and Gabriel Gambel; and stepgrandchildren, Alexa and Audree Ware.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. EST Saturday at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7103 Shelbyville Road, Louisville. Visitation will be held from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday at the church with a reception immediately follow the service. Burial will be at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery in Russellville. Muster Funeral Homes is handling the arrangements for John’s family.
In lieu of flowers, the John W. Miller family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to McLean County Football Boosters, P.O. Box 204, Calhoun, KY 42327.
