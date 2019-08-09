John W. Montgomery, 91, of Owensboro, passed away early Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born May 11, 1928, in Knottsville as one of seven siblings to the late Hillary and Emma Roby Montgomery, Mr. Montgomery was drafted into the Army and served with the occupation forces at the end of World War II as a supply officer. After being honorably discharged, John attended barbering school in Louisville and returned to Owensboro to open his own shop on West Parrish Avenue where he cut hair for a loyal clientele until he retired at 67. John was a Kentucky Colonel and member of the American Legion and Immaculate Catholic Church. He was an avid Notre Dame and St. Louis Cardinals fan as well as spending his spare time playing golf with his buddies. Many remember him as a great storyteller, amateur comedian, who often mispronounced names. John loved his family and kept a picture of each of his 10 grandchildren in his wallet. He will be greatly missed by them all.
Mr. Montgomery also was preceded in death by his brother, Vincent "Buck" Montgomery; and his sisters, Catherine Pickrell, Virginia Manion and Theresa Higdon.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 55 years, Barbara Allen Montgomery; daughter Joella Scheidegger (Bob) of Bowling Green and their children, Hannah, Megan, Matthew and Reilly; daughter Johna Grayson (Tim) of Burke, Virginia, and their children, Teaghan, Emily and Cassidy; son Shannon Montgomery (Mary Jo) of Henderson and their children, Madelyn, Garret and Alyssa; two great-grandchildren; sisters Sister Marie Montgomery of Mount St. Joseph and Sister Dorthea Montgomery of Nashville; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A funeral Mass for John Montgomery will be 10 a,n, Saturday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Visitation will be Friday from 4 until 8 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with the rosary and prayers at 6 p.m. Interment with military honors will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.
