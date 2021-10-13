John W. Roberts, 82, passed away at his home Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, surrounded by his wife, Rose, and daughters Amy and Julie. He was born Jan. 18, 1939, in Hancock County (in the Pate House where Abraham Lincoln was tried for ferrying a man illegally across the Ohio River) to the late Manuel and Mary Catherine (Rhinerson) Roberts.
John served in the Kentucky National Guard and was recognized for his outstanding contribution to the security of the United States in active federal service during the Berlin Crisis. He was a machinist at Green River Steel, and after retiring, he worked at River City Tool and Die. He was a member of Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, where he and his wife received the Sophia Award from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Owensboro for distinguished service. John was a quiet man with a servant’s heart and would help anyone, which was exhibited through his work with St. Vincent de Paul and his many trips to Louisiana to help after Hurricane Katrina. He was mechanically inclined and able to fix most anything and often used those skills to help family and friends. John enjoyed cars, sports, hunting, UK basketball and was best known for being an avid golfer, but his greatest enjoyment was his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Rethia (Roberts) Myers.
John is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Rose (Rhodes) Roberts; two daughters, Amy Rose (Shane) Knotts and Julie Lynn (Rick) Simpson, both of Smyrna, Tennessee; grandchildren Kayla Knotts, Derek Knotts, Briley Knotts, Ryan Simpson and Emily Simpson; sister Joyce (Roberts) Bickett; brother Mike Roberts (Debbie); and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church with Father Mike Williams officiating. Interment to follow at 11 a.m. Saturday in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday with prayers at 6:30 p.m. and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family wishes to thank the Veterans Administration, Kaylee Anderson, Lisa Gerteisen and Hospice of Western Kentucky for the excellent care they gave.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, the Carmel Home or Hospice of Western Kentucky.
