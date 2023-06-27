LIVERMORE — John Wayne Martin, I, 78, of Livermore, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Lewisport. He was born March 9, 1945, in Graham to the late John T. Martin and Agnes Kathleen Gossett Martin. John retired from Inland Container Corporation as a machine operator. He also worked as an electrician, machinist, and welder. John loved drag racing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry L. Martin and Roger T. Martin.
Survivors include his son, John Wayne Martin, II; two grandsons, John Wayne Martin, III and Austin Martin; and his companion, Sharon Staats.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the chapel of Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
