John Wayne Shepler, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 while at home with his loving wife.
He was born in Hartford, KY on July 13, 1947, to the late Floyd Eugene and Ina Mae Shepler. John retired from National Southwire Aluminum in 1999 after nearly 30 years of employment.
During his younger years, he enjoyed golfing, bowling for NSA league and coaching basketball and baseball at St. Pius X. Along with coaching at St. Pius X, John was instrumental in founding the Owensboro Christian Youth Basketball League at St. Pius X during the 1984-85 season and leading his team to a conference and tournament championship with a 27-0 record.
As retirement set in, he traded his clubs and bowling ball for a slot machine and horse track with his wife of over 50 years, Mary. His favorite joy in life was spending time with his family — whether it was at deer camp on the farm, by the pool at Pier 19 or supervising any project the family was working on. John truly loved his family.
He is survived by his wife Mary Shepler; daughter Julie (Steve) Layne; son John C. Shepler; five grandchildren Jordan (Lauren Harney) Shepler, Katlyn (Bobby) Huff, Kirsten (Katie Payne) Swisher, Parker Layne and Payden Layne; five great-grandchildren Brayleigh Alley, Cameron Alley, Gracie Plahn, Emersyn Alley and Abigail Huff; siblings Barb (Burl) Johnson of Horse Branch, KY, Joe (Carolyn) Shepler of Waycross, GA and Roger (JoAnn) Shepler of Beaver Dam, KY; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to current COVID-19 health and safety mandates, funeral services will be private at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Owensboro.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to American Cancer Society, 1302 Frederica St. Owensboro, KY 42301.
